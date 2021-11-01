Advertisement

Aggies had productive “preparation” week ahead of final four games of season

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is coming its bye week and now gearing up for a top-15 showdown at Kyle Field this Saturday against Auburn. The Aggies are up to #13 in the latest AP poll while the Tigers are just above them at #12.

The Aggies have been able to turn their season around and they said their confidence is high riding a three-game winning streak. The Maroon and White have four games left on the schedule with ranked opponents Auburn and Ole Miss up next. The team knows they’ve got a lot of work to do to finish out the season the way they want and had a very productive bye week to get ready.

“Our guys went out to work,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher explained. “It wasn’t an off week. It was a preparation week to get better in the fundamentals and the things we did. I love their attitude and demeanor, and I think they have a confidence in themselves about how they’re playing right now. They understand how to practice and how to prepare to play well. I think they’re starting to understand that. You’re seeing that more and more in practice and you hear guys say it to each other all the time, those things. Practices have just become better and better each week,” Fisher added.

”I think we had a great week of practice during the bye week,” running back Isaiah Spiller said. “I think we’re just going to look forward to focusing on one practice at a time, one day at a time, just focusing on the next play. I feel like if we do that we’ll be fine,” Spiller added.

Texas A&M and Auburn will kick off at Kyle Field at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday. It will be televised on KBTX for the SEC Game of the Week on CBS.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and said he was shot inside one of the apartments...
Standoff ends at College Station apartment complex following shooting
The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow...
DPS identifies victim of deadly weekend crash on Brazos County roadway
Zachary Pfluger, 27
College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
Brazos County Commissioners
Redistricting discussions heat up in Commissioner’s Court special session

Latest News

Treat of the Day: First All-American football player at Bryan High
Treat of the Day: First All-American football player at Bryan High
Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Named Mackey Semifinalist
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
College Station, Franklin remain atop the DCTF rankings after Week 10
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) moves past New York Jets defensive tackle...
Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Rams