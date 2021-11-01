Aggies had productive “preparation” week ahead of final four games of season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is coming its bye week and now gearing up for a top-15 showdown at Kyle Field this Saturday against Auburn. The Aggies are up to #13 in the latest AP poll while the Tigers are just above them at #12.

The Aggies have been able to turn their season around and they said their confidence is high riding a three-game winning streak. The Maroon and White have four games left on the schedule with ranked opponents Auburn and Ole Miss up next. The team knows they’ve got a lot of work to do to finish out the season the way they want and had a very productive bye week to get ready.

“Our guys went out to work,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher explained. “It wasn’t an off week. It was a preparation week to get better in the fundamentals and the things we did. I love their attitude and demeanor, and I think they have a confidence in themselves about how they’re playing right now. They understand how to practice and how to prepare to play well. I think they’re starting to understand that. You’re seeing that more and more in practice and you hear guys say it to each other all the time, those things. Practices have just become better and better each week,” Fisher added.

”I think we had a great week of practice during the bye week,” running back Isaiah Spiller said. “I think we’re just going to look forward to focusing on one practice at a time, one day at a time, just focusing on the next play. I feel like if we do that we’ll be fine,” Spiller added.

Texas A&M and Auburn will kick off at Kyle Field at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday. It will be televised on KBTX for the SEC Game of the Week on CBS.

