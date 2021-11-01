Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and said he was shot inside one of the apartments...
Standoff ends at College Station apartment complex following shooting
The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow...
DPS investigating deadly crash on Brazos County roadway
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
Brazos County Commissioners
Redistricting discussions heat up in Commissioner’s Court special session
CSHS meat judging team after nationals win
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: College Station High School FFA meat judging team preform big at National FFA Convention

Latest News

FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
LIVE: World leaders take center stage at climate talks
Zachary Pfluger, 27
College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff
Monday Morning Weather Update 11/1
Monday Morning Weather Update 11/1