Both CSISD marching bands leave for state competition behind overwhelming community support

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two local high school marching bands will make history when they compete in the UIL state marching competition in San Antonio Monday, and the gravity of the moment was made obvious by the huge send off the bands received when they left College Station from A&M Consolidated High School Sunday afternoon.

It was a send off fit for heroes as fellow students, cheerleaders, and parents cheered for the members of two CSISD marching bands as they boarded buses bound for the Alamodome. It’s the first time both the A&M Consolidated and College Station High School marching bands advanced to the state finals in school history.

”It’s really exciting just because we know we’ve worked really hard for a really long time to get up to this point,” sophomore member of the A&M Consolidated snare line Harper Scott said. “It’s just an awesome experience to be able to finally make it and make history for the school.”

”College Station ISD has a very strong community here,” Jackson Zorn, sophomore member of A&M Consolidated’s bass line, said. “It’s very heartwarming to know that all the band parents and band friends and everybody is here.”

Only 33 bands advanced to Monday’s final out of the 253 eligible at the beginning of the year. But despite the competitive nature of their accomplishments, a stronger sense of unity might be the biggest thing that’s come out of them.

”When they put on a uniform, yes one’s maroon, one is purple, but they’re also really, really good friends,” A&M Consolidated Director of Bands Steve Fry said. “The families are friends, and again, it brings the community together when we can have both schools doing the same thing.”

Supporters who lined the streets as the buses left the school say the energy there was amazing, and anyone could tell just by looking at it.

”It was amazing, and I love that we got both schools together to do this,” Christie Brod, mother of a College Station High School freshman trumpet player, said. “It just shows the unity of this town, all the people that came out to support them all week long really.”

”I think today is going to be a memory that they’re going to keep with them for a lifetime,” A&M Consolidated mom Melissa Melnyk, whose daughter is a senior on the snare line, said. “Just seeing the community coming out and support them in this way, and just knowing that the whole town is behind them. We’re super proud of our kiddos.”

“It means the world to these kids, staff, and parents,” Fry said. “The fact that both schools are going means we can rally behind both schools in this kind of situation.”

A&M Consolidated performs at 10:15 Monday morning, while College Station High School will play at 5:30 in the evening. If they make it past the preliminary round, they’ll advance to the final round consisting of 12 bands that will compete for the 5A state title.

“It’s going to be breathtaking. I’m really excited,” Scott said. “None of us have ever experienced anything at that level, and especially for the freshmen and sophomores who didn’t get a real year last year, it’s going to be something that’s going to last for a really long time in our memories, and it’s going to blow our minds for a while.”

“I think that us going to San Antonio as a band and as a family - the family is a really important part of this band - I feel like we’re going to experience a lot of things together,” Zorn said. “It’s going to bring this band way closer together for next year.”

