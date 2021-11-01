Advertisement

Brazos County sees low early voter turnout

By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting turnout for the November Election was very low in Brazos County. Brazos County Elections Officials say only 3,292 voters cast ballots during the early voting period.

This is in stark contrast to record turnout seen last November during the presidential election.

Brazos County currently has more than 121,000 registered voters.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 25 voting centers across the county.

Elections officials also showed us the new voting process moving forward.

A reminder that voters will also have a paper ballot that has to be scanned in for a vote to count during the electronic voting process.

Trudy Hancock, Brazos County’s Elections Administrator expects there could be lines at some polling locations Tuesday.

”If you live in the City of Bryan or Bryan ISD the only thing you’re going to see on your ballot is the constitutional amendments. But if you’re in City of College Station or College Station ISD you’ll have quite a few other things on your ballot,” she said.

Election Day is Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

