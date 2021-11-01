Brazos Valley’s October by the numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October was full of more tricks than treats in 2021. After 24 afternoons and 20 mornings checked in above-average, the month officially ended as the 7th ALL-TIME WARMEST on record for Bryan-College Station. (Records date back to the 1880s)

While the afternoons were warm, it was morning temperatures over the past 31 days that elevated 2021 up the ranks in the record books. Nine mornings registered temperatures 10° - 15° above-average, while six others started the day 5° to 9° above. This contributed to this month being the 3rd warmest for mornings, on average, since 1951 (when records began at Easterwood Airport). It was the 5th warmest for afternoons, on average, in the past 70 years.

A look back at low temperatures in October, as compared to average (KBTX)

October is typically a month of heavy rain events and cooler weather reaching the Brazos Valley. Due to a lack of big, fall cold fronts, the rain only fell in spurts and it took all the way until the end of the month to bring a fresh, fall feel to the air locally. There were three notable 1″+ rainfall events that occurred over the past month. The 1st brought Bryan-College Station 1.15″, the 14th left behind 1.43″ (thanks to moisture from Hurricane Pamela), and the 27th was able to collect 1.02″. Otherwise, a few other small rain events managed to push the month’s rainfall total to 4.22″ -- only 0.71″ shy of the expected rainfall for the month.

A final cold front arrived on the 27th, opening the door for extremely strong wind gusts puffing through the area on the 28th. Bryan-College Station clocked a peak wind gust of 50mph at Easterwood Airport. A few house fires and sporadic power outages were reported across the Brazos Valley.

HERE IS A LOOK AT OCTOBER BY THE NUMBERS:

Average temperature: 74.5°

Temperature anomaly for the month: +3.4°

Average high temperature for the month: 85.2°

High-temperature anomaly for the month: +3.3°

Average low temperature for the month: 63.7°

Low-temperature anomaly for the month: +3.5°

Number of afternoons considered above-average: 24

Number of afternoons considered below-average: 6

Number of afternoons considered average: 1

Number of mornings considered above-average: 20

Number of mornings considered below-average: 9

Number of mornings considered average: 2

Greatest high-temperature anomaly for the month: +10° (21st)

Greatest low-temperature anomaly for the month: +16° (25 th)

Coolest afternoon of the month: 73° (29th)

Warmest afternoon of the month: 92° (10th)

Coolest morning of the month: 45° (30th)

Warmest morning of the month: 75° (13th)

Rainfall for the month: 4.22″

Rainfall anomaly for the month: -0.71″

Greatest one-day rainfall for the month: 1.43″ (14 th)

Highest wind gust for the month: 50mph (28th)

WHAT IS AHEAD FOR NOVEMBER?

November pulls the expected afternoon high from the mid-70s on the 1st to the mid-60s by the 30th. Mornings are expected to average in the mid-40s by month’s end to get the Brazos Valley fully into the holiday spirit. While there are typically very warm stretches and snaps of cold air that manage to sink south, the upcoming month is currently forecast to have a 33% - 40% chance of ending above-average when it is all said and done, per the Climate Prediction Center.

Temperature outlook for the Lower 48 through the month of November (KBTX)

As for rainfall, November is slated as the 5th wettest month on average for the Brazos Valley. The Climate Prediction Center gives the next 30 days a 40% to 50% chance of being drier-than average -- which would yield rainfall either close to or short of 3.31″. The winter outlook from the agency notes the potential for the Brazos Valley to fall into a minor state of drought again through the course of the winter months.

Precipitation outlook for the Lower 48 through the month of November (KBTX)

