Advertisement

Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Rams

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) moves past New York Jets defensive tackle...
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) moves past New York Jets defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall (96) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are trading star linebacker Von Miller, the franchise’s career sacks leader and Super Bowl 50 MVP, to the Los Angeles Rams for two 2022 draft picks.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade, the person confirmed the deal first reported by ESPN.

The Rams are sending the Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft for the eight-time Pro Bowler, who led Denver to a 24-10 win in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season, Peyton Manning’s last.

Miller missed Sunday’s 17-10 win over Washington with a sprained ankle.

He was the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for September when he had four sacks. He only had a half sack in October, but was still seen as a major gem for contending teams.

In LA, he joins fellow stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the type of talent he hasn’t had around him since the Broncos were regular Super Bowl threats during Manning’s four seasons in Denver from 2012-15.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and said he was shot inside one of the apartments...
Standoff ends at College Station apartment complex following shooting
The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow...
DPS identifies victim of deadly weekend crash on Brazos County roadway
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
Brazos County Commissioners
Redistricting discussions heat up in Commissioner’s Court special session
Zachary Pfluger, 27
College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff

Latest News

Texas A&M Defensive Lineman DeMarvin Leal after a 4th down tackle against Oklahoma State in the...
Texas A&M’s Leal Named Bednarik Semifinalist
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Texas A&M at Ole Miss Kick Time Announced
Aggies Host Texas A&M-Kingsville in Monday Exhibition
(File)
AP Top 25: Michigan St up to 5; Wake in top 10 for 1st time