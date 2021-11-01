College Station marching bands are in San Antonio for state contest

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in each school’s history the marching bands and color guards for A&M Consolidated and College Station High School have made it to the UIL State Marching Band Contest.

This year’s contest is at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

I can’t share video with audio due to UIL rules but here’s a couple pics from A&M Consol’s performance They did great! Next up is College Station High at 5:30 pm pic.twitter.com/U7GIcm44v5 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 1, 2021

A&M Consolidated’s performance was at 10:15 a.m. Monday. College Station High’s performance is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The two schools are among the 33 bands to advance to the 5A finals out of 253 eligible schools.

Due to UIL rules, we are unable to live stream the performances.

At 7:45 p.m. Monday, the bands will learn who advances to the final round on Tuesday.

On Sunday the students received a big sendoff from members of the community as they left College Station bound for San Antonio. The teams arrived here and practiced for a couple of hours before turning in for the night.

A&M Consol’s Tiger Marching Band has taken the field and the crowd here in the Alamodome is the loudest it’s been all morning 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/SpnzgHadzz — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 1, 2021

📸: Speech from Head Drum Major at A&M Consol following their preliminary round performance at the UIL State Championship in San Antonio. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2n9XBBq8Fs — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 1, 2021

