College Station marching bands are in San Antonio for state contest

News 3′s Rusty Surette is there covering the performances for College Station High School and A&M Consolidated High School
Members of the Tiger Marching Band from A&M Consolidated High School warm up outside the...
Members of the Tiger Marching Band from A&M Consolidated High School warm up outside the Alamodome Monday morning in San Antonio before taking the field in the 5A preliminary round of the UIL State Marching Band Contest.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in each school’s history the marching bands and color guards for A&M Consolidated and College Station High School have made it to the UIL State Marching Band Contest.

This year’s contest is at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

A&M Consolidated’s performance was at 10:15 a.m. Monday. College Station High’s performance is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The two schools are among the 33 bands to advance to the 5A finals out of 253 eligible schools.

Due to UIL rules, we are unable to live stream the performances.

At 7:45 p.m. Monday, the bands will learn who advances to the final round on Tuesday.

On Sunday the students received a big sendoff from members of the community as they left College Station bound for San Antonio. The teams arrived here and practiced for a couple of hours before turning in for the night.

To see the scheduling for all contests and schools that advanced to the finals click here.

