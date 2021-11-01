Advertisement

College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff

Zachary Pfluger, 27
Zachary Pfluger, 27(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have identified Zachary Pfluger, 27, as the alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff.

According to court documents, the victim was planning to go to a wedding and stopped by Pluger’s apartment on Atlas Pear Drive. The victim says Pfluger was offended by what he was wearing and that’s why he shot him.

Police say Pfluger shot the victim three times with a shotgun in the chest, abdomen, and pelvic areas.

The victim called 911 and authorities were able to get him out of the apartment and to the hospital.

Authorities say that’s when Pfluger barricaded himself inside his bedroom. At one point he reportedly opened the door and fired at officers in the hallway.

Pfluger reportedly surrendered after 7 hours of negotiations. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and said he was shot inside one of the apartments...
Standoff ends at College Station apartment complex following shooting
The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow...
DPS investigating deadly crash on Brazos County roadway
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
Brazos County Commissioners
Redistricting discussions heat up in Commissioner’s Court special session
CSHS meat judging team after nationals win
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: College Station High School FFA meat judging team preform big at National FFA Convention

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather Update 11/1
Monday Morning Weather Update 11/1
Applause - November 1, 2021
Applause - November 1, 2021
It’s the first time both the A&M Consolidated and College Station High School marching bands...
Both CSISD marching bands leave for state competition behind overwhelming community support
Police say a man called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and said he was shot inside one of the apartments...
Standoff ends at College Station apartment complex following shooting