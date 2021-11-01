Former congressman Bill Flores named Vice Chair of ERCOT

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Former congressman Bill Flores is now a member and Vice Chair of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), according to the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Flores, who was the U.S. Representative of District 17 from 2011-2021, will join others in guiding ERCOT affairs.

Coming into this new role, Flores brings experience as a former CEO of an oil and natural gas company, Phoenix Exploration, and from serving in board governance and senior leadership positions for numerous public and private entities. Flores is a Texas licensed CPA and earned his bachelors degree in accounting from Texas A&M University and his MBA from Houston Baptist University.

Flores and the other directors will begin serving on Nov. 2 at 12:01 a.m.

“Updating the grid is an all-hands-on-deck evolution, so we’re delighted to welcome experienced leadership to our board,” said ERCOT Interim CEO, Brad Jones. “We appreciate the efforts of the Board Selection Committee in choosing leaders of such high caliber.”

Two other board members were appointed, Zin Smati and Elaine Mendoza, who currently serves on the Board of Regents of the Texas A&M University System.

ERCOT still has three openings for board members remaining, Texans interested in submitting inquiries or information related to the director positions may email the Selection Committee’s search firm at ERCOTBoard@heidrick.com.

