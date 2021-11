COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie Gameday will be changing channels this week since several college football games are airing on KBTX.

On Nov. 6, Aggie Gameday will air from 1-2 p.m. on the CW. To find what channel the CW airs on for you, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.