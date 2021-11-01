Advertisement

Texas A&M at Ole Miss Kick Time Announced

Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Ole Miss on November 13 at Vaught-Hemingway will kick at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

A&M holds an all-time record of 9-3 in the 12 all-time matchups between the two schools, including a 4-1 mark in Oxford. The Aggies and Rebels will face off for the first time in two years after the 2020 contest could not be played due to COVID protocols.

Four Aggies Earn SEC Honors