Texas A&M at Ole Miss Kick Time Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Ole Miss on November 13 at Vaught-Hemingway will kick at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

A&M holds an all-time record of 9-3 in the 12 all-time matchups between the two schools, including a 4-1 mark in Oxford. The Aggies and Rebels will face off for the first time in two years after the 2020 contest could not be played due to COVID protocols.