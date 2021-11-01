Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Leal Named Bednarik Semifinalist

Texas A&M Defensive Lineman DeMarvin Leal after a 4th down tackle against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Texas A&M football’s DeMarvin Leal was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, announced Monday by Maxwell Football Club.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of ‘69 and the NFL Hall of Fame’s Class of ‘67.

Leal, a junior defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive defenders. In eight games this season, the versatile athlete has posted a career-high 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 quarterback sacks and averages 4.5 tackles per game.

Semifinalist voting for Bednarik Award presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin on Tuesday Nov. 2 and will close on Nov. 20. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 23 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media. All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by school with the player’s school, position and class designated.

The winner of the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be broadcast live on ESPN on December 9, 2021. The formal presentation of the Chuck Bednarik Award will take place at the 85th Maxwell Awards Gala, which will be held at Tropicana Atlantic City on Friday March 11, 2022.

2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists

FirstLastSchoolYearPositionConference
WillAndersonAlabamaSophomoreOLBSEC
RogerMcCrearyAuburnSeniorCBSEC
AhmadGardnerCincinnatiJuniorCBAAC
JermaineJohnsonFlorida StateRedshirt SeniorDEACC
JordanDavisGeorgiaSeniorDTSEC
NakobeDeanGeorgiaJuniorLBSEC
AidanHutchinsonMichiganSeniorDEBig 10
KyleHamiltonNotre DameJuniorSIND
NikBonittoOklahomaJuniorLBBig 12
KayvonThibodeauxOregonSophomoreOLBPAC 12
JaquanBriskerPenn StateRedshirt SeniorSBig 10
GeorgeKarlaftisPurdueJuniorDEBig 10
CameronThomasSan Diego StateJuniorDEMountain West
KingsleyEnagbareSouth CarolinaSeniorDESEC
DeMarvinLealTexas A&MJuniorDTSEC
DevinLloydUtahJuniorLBPAC 12
LeoChenalWisconsinJuniorLBBig 10
ChadMumaWyomingJuniorLBMountain West

