Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Named Mackey Semifinalist

NEW YORK - Texas A&M football’s Jalen Wydermyer was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, announced Monday by the Friends of John Mackey. Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Wydermyer, a tight end from Dickinson, Texas, owns A&M’s career record for touchdown catches (16) and receiving yards (1,306) by a tight end. The ultra-talented pass catcher was a finalist for the John Mackey Award as a sophomore.

The 2021 John Mackey recipient will be presented on December 9, 2021 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

2021 John Mackey Award Semifinalists

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

Trey McBride, Colorado St

Charlie Kolar, Iowa St

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Derrick Deese, San Jose State

Greg Dulcich, UCLA