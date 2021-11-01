Advertisement

Treat of the Day: First All-American football player at Bryan High

Treat of the Day: First All-American football player at Bryan High
Treat of the Day: First All-American football player at Bryan High(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big congratulations for a Bryan High School linebacker.

Nic Caraway is the first All-American in Bryan High history, according to head Viking football coach Ross Rogers. The senior linebacker was presented with his All-American jersey after Bryan High’s 28-0 victory over Killeen Ellison.

Caraway is committed to play football for Purdue next year. Rogers said he is a big part of the Vikings’ four-game win streak and the team securing a playoff birth for the second straight year.

For the first time in school history, Bryan High School has an All-American! Congratulations to Nic Caraway for being...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Monday, November 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and said he was shot inside one of the apartments...
Standoff ends at College Station apartment complex following shooting
The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow...
DPS identifies victim of deadly weekend crash on Brazos County roadway
Zachary Pfluger, 27
College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
Brazos County Commissioners
Redistricting discussions heat up in Commissioner’s Court special session

Latest News

Sgt. Kyle Patterson retired after more than 29 years of service with the College Station Police...
Treat of the Day: College Station Sergeant retires after more than 29 years of service
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Volleyball praised by bus driver
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Volleyball praised by bus driver
Five Iola cross country athletes placed in the district meet
Treat of the Day: Iola cross country athletes move on to regionals
Olivia Smith and her award winning gilt, Baby Mama
Treat of the Day: CSISD student raises award winning pig