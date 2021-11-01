Treat of the Day: First All-American football player at Bryan High
Nov. 1, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big congratulations for a Bryan High School linebacker.
Nic Caraway is the first All-American in Bryan High history, according to head Viking football coach Ross Rogers. The senior linebacker was presented with his All-American jersey after Bryan High’s 28-0 victory over Killeen Ellison.
Caraway is committed to play football for Purdue next year. Rogers said he is a big part of the Vikings’ four-game win streak and the team securing a playoff birth for the second straight year.
