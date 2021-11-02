Advertisement

Aggies excited for big top-15 showdown with Auburn

Texas A&M vs Auburn
Texas A&M vs Auburn(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football will take center stage this Saturday as they host Auburn for the SEC Game of the Week on CBS at 2:30 p.m.

A&M is riding a three-game winning streak heading into this top-15 showdown. Both the Tigers and Aggies are 6-2 and still have a chance to win the SEC West. The Maroon and White know the magnitude of this game and are ready to show out this Saturday at Kyle Field.

”That’s why you come to A&M to play in games like these and play in moments like these,” A&M running back Isaiah Spiller said. “I feel like it is amping us up a little bit more just cause we know everybody’s watching and we want to put on a good show for everybody. I think we’re going to come out and be ready,” Spiller added.

“I just know the crowd’s going to be more in it,” A&M defensive back Demani Richardson said. “We’re going to have more juice than we did. We know it’s a big game, but we just have to play it like it’s a normal game. Just practice and get better and play like a normal week,” Richardson added.

The Aggies will be going for their first win over Auburn at Kyle Field.

