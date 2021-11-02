Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.

Stevie is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force 1 shoes.

Police are looking for Shawnice Hickman, 33, and believe she is connected to Stevie’s abduction.

Hickman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with a striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Law enforcement believe Stevie is in grave danger.

Anyone with information about their whereaboutss should call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and said he was shot inside one of the apartments...
Standoff ends at College Station apartment complex following shooting
The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow...
DPS identifies victim of deadly weekend crash on Brazos County roadway
Zachary Pfluger, 27
College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
TEA receives two complaints against Caldwell ISD, Milam County still investigating attack on Caldwell school bus
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested

Latest News

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial...
Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead
Brazos County Crime Stoppers is commemorating its 40th anniversary by highlighting 40 unsolved...
Brazos County Crime Stoppers highlighting 40 unsolved cases to mark 40th anniversary
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury seated for homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse