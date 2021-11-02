Advertisement

Brazos County Commissioners adopt new redistricting plan

Commissioners voted 3-2 to accept and adopt redrawing precinct maps.
Brazos County redistricting map
Brazos County redistricting map(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After several weeks of discussions, workshops, hearings, and debates, Brazos County leaders have settled on a redistricting map that will carry the county into the next decade. Brazos County began the process back in late September and worked around the clock to meet the mid-November deadline to have redrawn maps finalized and submitted to the state.

According to 2020 census data, Brazos County saw a growth of more than 17 percent since the 2010 census. With that growth comes the legal requirement of redistricting and establishing voter lines. Redistricting is the method of ensuring each district or voting block is as even as possible and fairly represented.

According to the initial assessment from Bickerstaff, Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, the Austin-based law firm that is overseeing the redistricting for the county Brazos County Precinct 1 and Precinct 2, saw the most growth, leaving Precinct 3 and Precinct 4 underrepresented and unbalanced by over 10 percent.

Brazos County’s total population is 233,849. The ideal size of each district is 58,462, according to the firm. Currently, Precinct 1 is 18.99 percent larger than its ideal size, with Precinct 2 being 4.4 percent larger than its ideal size. Precincts 3 and 4 are both more than 11 percent below their ideal size at 11.8 and 11.6 percent.

The redistricting plan adopted at Tuesday’s Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting has the precincts within a 6.92 percent margin of being balanced. According to demographics released by Bickerstaff, Precinct 1 has a total voting population of 59,116, Precinct 2 has a total voting population of 59,718, Precinct 3 has a total voting population of 59,345, and Precinct 4 has a total voting population of 55,670.

Brazos County PrecinctVoting Population
Precinct 159,115
Precinct 259,718
Precinct 359,345
Precinct 455,670

Adopting and redrawing maps didn’t come without its share of heated discussions. Commissioners were split on adopting Tuesday’s maps and eventually voted 3-2 to accept and adopt Illustrative Plan 2.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says he believes the map adopted best represents the county and is drawn in a manner that residents should be pleased with.

“The plan that we’ve passed this morning, I really felt like it was the best plan for commissioner precincts,” said Peters. “When you go out Highway 30 toward the Navasota River, that’s a clear division.”

“Highway 30 is a four-lane divided highway with a center lane, so it’s big enough that nobody’s going to miss that. College station ETJ is on one side, and the city of Bryan is on the other side,” said Peters. “Then, as you’ve moved further out there, ETJ is on the other side, so it’s a clear division between the City of Bryan and College Station. To me, that’s the most logical way to divide precincts two and three, rather than picking a Creek.”

Brazos County Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich voted in opposition to today’s map, saying he would have liked the vote to be unanimous.

“I did express that I wanted, I would prefer for us to have unanimous consensus on this, and it was not there,” said Aldrich. “I mean, that’s why I offered this again today to see if we could get more toward that. It was an amendment that did not succeed, and I’m fine with that. I thought there were good reasons behind.”

Aldrich proposed using more of Elmo Weedon Road to split precincts 2 and 3. This comes after a heated discussion during a workshop session last Thursday when Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford was accused of Gerrymandering to draw lines in a way that would eliminate a potential competitor.

“They did take out the concerns that were expressed by the Precinct 2 Commissioner about political gerrymandering and did also go to address getting much more of a comparable composition of all four precincts relative to urban, suburban, and rural, as opposed to what we have now,” said Aldrich. " We’ve gone partway with Precinct 3, but this was maybe to get us more of that direction, but I’m good with the court’s decision.”

Redistricting maps and documents

Caption

Previous stories on redistricting can be found below.

Brazos County Commissioners adopt guidelines for redistricting process
Brazos County Commissioners begin redistricting process
Redistricting discussions heat up in Commissioner’s Court special session

Commissioners Court Meeting 11/2/2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

