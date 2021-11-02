Brazos County Commissioners approve contract to purchase former Bryan ISD Administration building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since the previous census in 2010, Brazos County has grown more than 17 percent. With that growth in mind, Brazos County leaders are working to ensure that the county’s infrastructure grows as well.

Brazos County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a real estate contract to purchase the former Bryan ISD Administration Building located at 101 North Texas Avenue near downtown Bryan.

The county has not designated what the building will be used for but has floated ideas of using it for things such as adding moving offices from the Brazos County Courthouse to make room for additional courtrooms, office space for growing departments, and storage space.

Brazos County Commissioners agreed to a purchase price of $2,388,000 for the building and approved an earnest money payment of $10,000 at Tuesday’s meeting.

County leaders say the location of the building to other county offices combined with expected growth makes this purchase a good decision.

“Because it is directly across the road from the courthouse is a logical purchase for the county. I mean, we are a growing county, we’re turning more urban, and eventually, we’re going to have more courts and staff,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. “The location is really the primary driving factor. It’s not necessarily that we have to have it today but if it’s not available, let’s say 10 years from now when we really need it.”

“I think that’s going to be a good acquisition for Brazos County due to its proximity. It is no longer an essential element of Bryan ISD that they want to operate there,” said Brazos County Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich. “Comparable to us acquiring the administration building that we’re in here, I think this works very, very well.”

