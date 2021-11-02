Brazos County Crime Stoppers highlighting 40 unsolved cases to mark 40th anniversary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers will celebrate 40 years of service on Nov. 16. In that time, the organization has helped capture hundreds of fugitives and assisted in thousands of arrests.

To commemorate the anniversary, over the next 40 days, the organization is highlighting 40 unsolved/cold cases that have taken place in the community. These will be old, current and high-profile cases that Crime Stoppers has assisted with in the past.

“We want our community to know that Crime Stoppers has not forgotten,” Rob Santarsiero said. “They’re families in our community that deserve closure and victims who deserve justice.”

The cases will be posted on the Crime Stopper’s social media and website.

Jerry Gayle Woodard went missing on May 20, 1991 in eastern Brazos County. His 1983 Buick Park Avenue was found... Posted by Brazos County Crime Stoppers on Monday, November 1, 2021

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said the community can do its part by calling the tip line (979-775-TIPS) to submit tips or submit them through the website or mobile app. Phone calls are not recorded and no personal information or identification will be exchanged. Dicky said people can also share the cases on their personal social media.

“The help you provide will help someone find closure,” Dicky said.

Crime Stoppers is also increasing rewards by 40% for all tips that lead to an arrest.

For more information on how to donate, get involved or submit a tip, click here.

