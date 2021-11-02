Brazos County Sheriff reports no active COVID-19 cases in the jail

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In his weekly report, Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky updated the commissioner’s court on the health and well-being of inmates and staff at the jail.

Back in September officials were working to contain an outbreak where over 50 inmates tested positive for the virus and over 200 were isolated in quarantine.

Currently, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the jail and no inmates are in quarantine.

Dicky says the staff of the Brazos County Jail worked very hard to combat the virus.

“We worked really hard to control the spread of COVID in the facility and so it’s great today to be able to report there are no active cases,” said Dicky. “That is the result of the hard work of all the men and women at the sheriff’s office.”

