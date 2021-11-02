Advertisement

Brazos County Sheriff reports no active COVID-19 cases in the jail

(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In his weekly report, Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky updated the commissioner’s court on the health and well-being of inmates and staff at the jail.

Back in September officials were working to contain an outbreak where over 50 inmates tested positive for the virus and over 200 were isolated in quarantine.

Currently, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the jail and no inmates are in quarantine.

Dicky says the staff of the Brazos County Jail worked very hard to combat the virus.

“We worked really hard to control the spread of COVID in the facility and so it’s great today to be able to report there are no active cases,” said Dicky. “That is the result of the hard work of all the men and women at the sheriff’s office.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pfluger, 27
College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff
The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow...
DPS identifies victim of deadly weekend crash on Brazos County roadway
Police say a man called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and said he was shot inside one of the apartments...
Standoff ends at College Station apartment complex following shooting
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
TEA receives two complaints against Caldwell ISD, Milam County still investigating attack on Caldwell school bus
Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
Bryan pair arrested on drug dealing charges, accused of bringing meth into Brazos County jail

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 11/2
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 11/2
Caldwell ISD School Board meeting Wednesday
The Hiring Red, White & You event is set for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brazos...
Workforce Solutions to hold largest hiring event of the year Thursday
Widespread rain & storms possible by lunchtime Wednesday and into the afternoon.
Changes ahead as a stronger midweek cold front sparks a rain & storm chance