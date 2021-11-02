Advertisement

Bryan pair arrested on drug dealing charges, accused of bringing meth into Brazos County jail

Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan pair is behind bars accused of planning to sell drugs across county lines.

A Brazos County deputy pulled over Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31, on State Highway 21 around 6 p.m. Monday for speeding.

Both had active warrants for their arrest so they were taken into custody. Prado in particular was wanted on about 10 forgery and drug warrants by Caldwell and Burleson County authorities. There was reportedly meth in the vehicle as well.

Once at the jail, officers searched the two and found more meth and a pipe concealed in Luce’s clothes.

Prado reportedly told authorities they were traveling to a different county to sell the drugs.

The sheriff’s office says the pair had roughly 50 grams of meth in their possession.

They’re now facing manufacture and delivery charges

