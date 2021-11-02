Advertisement

Caldwell ISD School Board meeting Wednesday

Parents are upset after four students were recently arrested.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD School Board is meeting on Wednesday amid a tumultuous week and a half.

The school board is expected to have a big crowd after four high school students were arrested last month for attacking another student on the school bus. Many students and parents have been upset with the situation and want the four girls removed from campus.

The agenda also includes discussion on the finalist for superintendent.

Current Superintendent Andrew Peters announced earlier this school year he would be retiring at the end of December.

That meeting starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the district’s offices at 203 Gray Street in Caldwell.

We have the agenda here.

