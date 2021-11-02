Advertisement

Changes ahead as a stronger midweek cold front sparks a rain & storm chance

A chilly second half of the work week in store.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a mild start to the work week, big changes lie ahead as a cold front sweeps into the Brazos Valley Wednesday, sparking up a widespread rain and storm chance along with it.

Plan on taking the rain gear to work and sending it with the kids to school, as scattered rain and storms will be possible for some as early as the morning commute. PinPoint Radar is expected to fill in from there, with widespread rain and storm activity possible by lunchtime and into Wednesday afternoon. While severe weather is not expected, wind gusts upwards of 40 mph+ and heavy rainfall will need to be monitored throughout the day.

Take the rain gear to work/school Wednesday as widespread rain & storms move into the Brazos...
Take the rain gear to work/school Wednesday as widespread rain & storms move into the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)

Temperature-wise, the current plan is to start off the day in the mid 60s in Bryan-College Station early Wednesday. After a north wind takes over, temperatures could fall into the 50s by lunchtime, continuing that trend into the afternoon. We’ll need to keep eyes on the area of low pressure associated with this boundary as it slides south, to see if a few of those numbers (especially in the morning) need to be adjusted.

A few lingering showers may stick around through Thursday morning, before drier conditions take over through the rest of the week. Rainfall totals in the 0.75″ - 2″+ inches may be up for grabs by the time all is said and done and the rain activity comes to an end.

By the time all is said and done, rainfall totals of 0.75" - 2"+ will be possible across parts...
By the time all is said and done, rainfall totals of 0.75" - 2"+ will be possible across parts of the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)

Focus then turns to the downright chilly air that will be pumping into the Brazos Valley for the second half of the work week. Daytime highs may only reach for the 50s thanks to lingering cloud cover Thursday, followed by morning lows in the mid 40s by Friday and Saturday mornings.

A chilly end to the work week is in the works with daytime highs in the mid 50s Thursday...
A chilly end to the work week is in the works with daytime highs in the mid 50s Thursday followed by lows in the mid 40s by Friday morning!(KBTX)

Sunshine takes over by the end of the work week, making for a beautiful fall weekend in the Brazos Valley with chilly mornings followed by pleasant afternoons. Enjoy!

