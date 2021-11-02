Election Day sees big turnout at some polling locations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Election Day in the Brazos Valley is here and voters have been showing up at polls around the community.

Being an off-year election with no state or federal candidates on the ballot, voter turnout is expected to be lower, with only 3,292 people participating in early voting in Brazos County. But, there’s been a steady stream of people at polling locations, like the College Station Meeting and Training Facility on Graham Road. The parking lot has been full and voters say they’ve waited as long as 10-20 minutes to even an hour.

There are eight state propositions on the ballot all registered voters can decide on. College Station voters will have a slightly longer ballot due to their local elections. Those include races for city council, school board and a proposed $83.1 million bond for College Station ISD.

Voters we spoke to encouraged everyone to take time to visit the polls.

”Because it’s my right. I was taught very early that voting is a right. You need to inform yourself and you vote. If the candidate wins, fine, if not but you did your duty voting. What happens after that you have no control,” said Janice Gilcrest, a College Station Voter.

“This is America and we get to vote and it’s my duty as a citizen to go out and vote. That’s why they have elections,” said a College Station voter who gave her first name Pam.

In accordance with Texas Senate Bill 598, there now must be a paper trail for election audits. A paper ballot will be printed after you make your selections.

Trudy Hancock, Brazos County’s Elections Administrator, recommends checking over your ballot before scanning it in.

”We’ve voted electronically for almost 20 years so we have a whole generation that this is the only thing they know. So be sure that’s your official ballot and be sure that that paper goes into the ballot boxes because we want to be sure that every vote is counted,” she said.

The extra step of scanning your ballot in must happen for your results to count. Voters say the process was easy but the extra step has caused some slow downs.

