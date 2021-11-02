Lexington volleyball advances to area round with sweep over Groesbeck

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington volleyball team beat Groesbeck 25-10, 25-14, 25-12 in the bi-district round of the playoffs at Viking Gym Monday night.

The Lady Eagles finished their district schedule undefeated and continued to cruise to open the postseason. The Lady Goats gave some resistance in game two, pulling within 3 points causing the Lady Eagles to call timeout. Lexington was able to pull away for an 11 point victory, the closes margin of victory all match.

Lexington will play West in the area round of the UIL Class 3A playoffs.

