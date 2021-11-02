Advertisement

New book contains bios, photos of heroes named on Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial

By Andy Krauss
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two groups who do so much to support local veterans all year long kicked off Veterans Day month with a special ceremony at the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Downtown Bryan.

The Brazos Valley’s local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter, Chapter 937, presented the Museum of the American G.I. with a book that includes photos and bios of all the heroes named on the monument. The museum’s director, Leisha Mullins, says it will mean a lot to the families and friends looking to learn more about those who served.

”This is just a first step for us to be able to augment what we already have, but to add another layer to it,” Mullins said. “We’re very, very honored to be able to have this on display at the museum. The important part is that it’s honoring those veterans in a way that people can come and see them. You can either touch it or look at it or view it.”

The book also includes other photos and maps that helps tell the story of the monument and the veterans named on it. Both groups say it really brings the monument to life.

Bill Powell is a member of Chapter 937. He and his brother Tom played a major role in collecting and compiling the photos and much of the other content in the book.

“The G.I. museum shows what all our branches of service went through,” Powell said. “There’s 55 names who are actually from Texas. The other ones have family that’s here in Texas, and so they’re included in here.”

“Besides having just a name, you can come in and you can see a picture. You can read about their stories and the information,” Mullins said. “It takes something that while it’s very profound to be able to see the memorial, it also gives the chance for people to actually internalize it.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and said he was shot inside one of the apartments...
Standoff ends at College Station apartment complex following shooting
The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow...
DPS identifies victim of deadly weekend crash on Brazos County roadway
Zachary Pfluger, 27
College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
TEA receives two complaints against Caldwell ISD, Milam County still investigating attack on Caldwell school bus
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested

Latest News

Anderson says turkey numbers and pounds produced are at their lowest numbers since 2015,...
Texas A&M economist says to expect higher prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year
Brazos County Crime Stoppers is commemorating its 40th anniversary by highlighting 40 unsolved...
Brazos County Crime Stoppers highlighting 40 unsolved cases to mark 40th anniversary
Monday Evening Weather Update 11/1
Monday Evening Weather Update 11/1
Brazos County sees low early voter turnout
Brazos County sees low early voter turnout