New book contains bios, photos of heroes named on Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two groups who do so much to support local veterans all year long kicked off Veterans Day month with a special ceremony at the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Downtown Bryan.

The Brazos Valley’s local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter, Chapter 937, presented the Museum of the American G.I. with a book that includes photos and bios of all the heroes named on the monument. The museum’s director, Leisha Mullins, says it will mean a lot to the families and friends looking to learn more about those who served.

”This is just a first step for us to be able to augment what we already have, but to add another layer to it,” Mullins said. “We’re very, very honored to be able to have this on display at the museum. The important part is that it’s honoring those veterans in a way that people can come and see them. You can either touch it or look at it or view it.”

The book also includes other photos and maps that helps tell the story of the monument and the veterans named on it. Both groups say it really brings the monument to life.

Bill Powell is a member of Chapter 937. He and his brother Tom played a major role in collecting and compiling the photos and much of the other content in the book.

“The G.I. museum shows what all our branches of service went through,” Powell said. “There’s 55 names who are actually from Texas. The other ones have family that’s here in Texas, and so they’re included in here.”

“Besides having just a name, you can come in and you can see a picture. You can read about their stories and the information,” Mullins said. “It takes something that while it’s very profound to be able to see the memorial, it also gives the chance for people to actually internalize it.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.