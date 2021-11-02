Nine years later Brazos County Crime Stoppers still looking for man wanted for family violence

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is celebrating 40 years by highlighting 40 unsolved cases.

Alberto Sanchez is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. Sanchez, 30, has been wanted for MTR/ Assault Family Violence since 2012. He was last known to live on Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Anyone with information on the location of Sanchez can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

