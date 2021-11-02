Advertisement

Pass It Back Ags, AggiesCAN Runs Through November

Texas A&M
Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, AggiesCAN, is underway and will run through November. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 21st annual food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.

AggiesCAN, which started in 2000, has multiple ways to stockpile its collections: the campus competition, a text-to-donation option, team-by-team collections and home events.

Canned goods and monetary donations will be accepted by the AggiesCAN group at volleyball and swimming & diving matches on Nov. 5, followed by the football game vs. Auburn on Nov. 6. Collections continue at the women’s basketball and men’s basketball home openers on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

Aggies can also participate through the text-to-donate method. To donate, simply text “AggiesCAN” (as one word, no spaces) to 313131.

In 2020, AggiesCAN collected enough money and canned foods for around 57,000 meals. Because of a disruption in the supply chain due to COVID-19, a $1 donation only accounts for two meals now instead of five as in previous years.

SAAC is a student organization comprised of student-athlete representatives from each Texas A&M Athletics team. The group advocates for student-athlete welfare in the Athletics Department, on campus, within the SEC and within the NCAA while developing as leaders.

For more information visit 12thMan.com/AggiesCAN or bvfb.org/AggiesCAN.

EventDateCollection StartsCollection Ends
VolleyballFriday, Nov. 55:00 p.m.6:30 p.m.
Swimming & DivingFriday, Nov. 55:30 p.m.6:00 p.m.
FootballSaturday, Nov. 63 hours before kick30 minutes after kick
Women’s BasketballTuesday, Nov. 91 hour before tipoff30 minutes after tipoff
Men’s BasketballWednesday, Nov. 101 hour before tipoff30 minutes after tipoff

