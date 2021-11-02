Advertisement

Suspects on the run after Navasota bank robbery

Navasota police are investigating after a pair of armed suspects robbed a bank
Navasota police are investigating after a pair of armed suspects robbed a bank(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss and Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At least two suspects are on the run after a bank robbery in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said two armed suspects entered the bank, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in what police say was a 4-door, black Honda Civic or Accord. No one was injured during the robbery, according to police.

Police say the suspects ran behind the bank to a small creek area where a car was waiting for them. Myatt says there is a possibility of a third suspect who was driving the getaway car.

Brule Elementary School and the Navasota ISD Administration Building went into a soft lockdown for about 45 minutes after authorities told school officials the bank robbery suspects fled near the two buildings. Navasota ISD Superintendent Stu Musick said a soft lockdown means no one is allowed in or out of the school and students stay in their classroom, but teaching continues.

At 12:45 p.m., Musick said they received an “all clear” from authorities and resumed normal operations.

This is a developing story as police investigate the area.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pfluger, 27
College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff
The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow...
DPS identifies victim of deadly weekend crash on Brazos County roadway
Police say a man called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and said he was shot inside one of the apartments...
Standoff ends at College Station apartment complex following shooting
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
TEA receives two complaints against Caldwell ISD, Milam County still investigating attack on Caldwell school bus
Treat of the Day: First All-American football player at Bryan High
Treat of the Day: First All-American football player at Bryan High

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/2
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/2
Treat of the Day: Navasota teen medals at World Karate Championships
Treat of the Day: Navasota teen medals at World Karate Championships
Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
Bryan pair arrested on drug dealing charges, accused of bringing meth into Brazos County jail
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard