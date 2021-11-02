Texas A&M Men’s Basketball escapes exhibition with A&M Kingsville 76-72

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team played their first game of the 2021-22 season, beating A&M Kingsville 76-72 in an exhibition at Reed Arena Monday night.

The new-look Aggies got off to a slow start, with the Javelinas jumping out to a 20-11 lead. A&M was able to chip away at that lead. Wyoming transfer Marcus Williams threw down a powerful dunk to trail 24-22. Tyrece Radford hit a 3-pointer to give the Aggies the lead at halftime 43-40.

Williams, Radford, and Hassan Diarra all paced the Aggies with 13 points apiece. Radford added 7 rebounds while Williams, who started at point guard for the Maroon and White, had 4 assists.

Texas A&M will officially tip-off its season next Wednesday, November 10th against North Florida at Reed Arena.

