Treat of the Day: Navasota teen medals at World Karate Championships

By Michael Oder
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Big congratulations to Navasota senior Lillian Mahan!

She traveled to Orlando Florida to participate in the 2021 WKC World Karate Championships as a member of Team USA. In order to qualify for Team USA, school officials said she participated at a national event in Detroit, Michigan back in August. At the national event she qualified in six different divisions.

At the World Championships, she earned a Silver Medal in Extreme Musical Forms and a Bronze Medal in Extreme Musical Weapons forms. Mahan is a senior at Navasota High School and a member of the KickStart Kids program in Navasota.

Congratulations to Navasota High School senior Lillian Mahan! #ChampionsLiveHere #NavasotaProud

Posted by Navasota ISD on Thursday, October 28, 2021

