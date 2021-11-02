Workforce Solutions to hold largest hiring event of the year Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is putting on its largest hiring event of the year this week.

The Hiring Red, White & You event is set for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brazos Center. At least 60 employers from a wide variety of industries will be there looking for workers.

“For some employers, this is the only event they come to all year,” Workforce Solutions Business Services Manager Nathaniel Muir said. “If someone is looking for something specific, that’s going to be available. If it’s someone who’s just looking for something part-time or entirely different, it’s all going to be there.”

While it is open to all job seekers, this event places a special focus on hiring veterans, transitioning military members and military spouses.

”All veterans have priority of service, so essentially they’re like first in line, basically,” Muir said. “Some of the employers who will be there, they have hiring programs specifically towards veterans, and then us ourselves, we also have veteran programs.”

Muir says this is the event’s 10th anniversary that started as a celebration of Veterans Day and servicemen.

“Over the years, it’s gotten bigger and bigger to where it’s expanded to the public, and they’ve kept it going,” Muir said. “It’s a statewide event that’s just grown in popularity over the years.”

Muir says employers are going to be interviewing on the spot, and job seekers should come prepared, dressed to impress, and with a resume.

“Just be comfortable,” Muir said. “They want to talk to you probably more than you want to talk to them.”

A complete list of the employers who will be participating is below:

