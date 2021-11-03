Advertisement

Bennett, Cernousek to Compete at Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TRINITY, Texas – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett and women’s golfer Adela Cernousek are set to compete at the Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club on Nov. 4-6.

The 2021 Spirit features 80 competitors from 20 countries, representing four continents. It is a 54-hole, four-ball stroke play competition, with five concurrent competition categories. Gold, silver and bronze commemorative medals are awarded to the top finishers in each competition.  Bennett is competing for the United States, and Cernousek is representing France.

Bennett, who ranks No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, has recorded two top-three finishes this season, and has shot par-or-better in all nine rounds of stroke play. In the final round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Bennett shot a 66, matching his career low.

Cernousek is coming off the best performance of her career, tying for third at The Ally to round out her fall season. The freshman shot 11-under 205 with rounds of 66-70-69. The Antibes, France, native has 11 rounds under par this year with three top-15 finishes on her resume. Cernousek is ranked 33rd nationally in the Golfweek Women’s Collegiate Individual Rankings with a 69.91 rating.

The championship will be available via livestream during competition on GolfChannel.com, the NBC Sports app and on TheSpiritGolf.com. GOLF Channel will present the highlight show in primetime, from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 9, followed by an encore presentation on Dec. 11 from 3-5 p.m.

