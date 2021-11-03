Advertisement

Caldwell ISD School Board meeting expected to have large attendance amid district, criminal investigations

Four students were arrested last month for attacking another student on a school bus.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD’s School Board meeting is starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. This is the first time the Caldwell ISD school board has since four high school students were arrested for attacking a fellow student on the bus.

Many parents and students are expected to show up to the meeting to voice their concerns with how the district is handling the situation.

“They’re basically asking if I mean what’s going to happen with the girls? Are they actually out of the school system now? Are they still going to school and stuff and how come they didn’t expel them?,” said Cathy Erwin, a Caldwell ISD parent of four.

High school students walked out last week because they were upset that the four girls were back on campus. The case against the four teenagers is still running through the judicial system in Milam County.

Their grand jury meets next on Nov. 18.

