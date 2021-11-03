Advertisement

College Station volleyball sweeps Porter to advance to area round

The College Station volleyball team huddles up during their bi-district match against Porter at...
The College Station volleyball team huddles up during their bi-district match against Porter at Sam Houston.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Porter 25-11, 25-13, 25-22 in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 5A playoffs at Sam Houston’s Johnson Coliseum.

After a kill by Emery Goerig for the first point of the match, the Lady Cougars fell behind the Spartans. College Station retook the lead 6-5 and didn’t look back, cruising to a 14 point victory in the opening set. Porter kept things close in the third and final set, but couldn’t do enough to avoid the sweep.

College Station advances to the area round of the playoffs and will take on Lockhart.

