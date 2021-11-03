College Station voters largely agree on council ethics, election year referendums

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station voters took up three amendments to the city’s charter on Election Day, all focused on the city council and the elections process.

Propositions A and B dealt with transparency and ethics on the part of city council members. Proposition A would prohibit council members from having a direct or indirect financial interest in city contracts and other transactions. Proposition B requires members of the city council to disclose campaign contributions of more than $500 and abstain from considering matters that might benefit contributors. Contributions covered under Proposition B are already reported on the candidates’ campaign finance reports.

Voters overwhelmingly approved both propositions, nearly 9 in every 10 voters signing off on the new ethics clauses.

Proposition C was the election’s most contentious, focused on whether to move city elections back to odd-numbered years. In 2018, College Station voters chose to move the city council from three-year terms to four-year terms, falling during even-numbered years to coincide with state and national elections. Supporters of the amendment suggested it would place greater focus on local elections, while many opponents criticized it as being designed to minimize voter turnout.

Voters again came to the polls in relative consensus, this time defeating the proposition. As a result, tonight’s council members-elect are scheduled to hold the city’s final three-year council terms.

A calendar of scheduled College Station municipal elections through 2028. (City of College Station)

This year will also mark the city’s final scheduled odd-year municipal election. In 2024, both Place 4 and Place 6 will move to four-year terms, completing the council’s transition to longer terms.

The city council will canvas the votes on Nov. 11.

Complete election results from across the Brazos Valley are available on KBTX’s election results page.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.