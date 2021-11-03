Dennis Maloney and David Levine advance to runoff for College Station City Council Place 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dennis Maloney and David Levine will go head-to-head in a runoff election to decide who will serve in Place 6 on the College Station City Council.

It was a three-way race for the seat, as no candidate received over 50% of the vote needed to win the race outright. The incumbent Maloney received over 2,600 votes and 46% of the vote, while Levine, general manager at Mercedes-Benz of College Station, was less than 500 votes behind with 38%. Daycare owner and founder of WE Encourage Women Entrepreneurs Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland received 939 votes, which is roughly 16% of the tally.

The runoff election will be held on December 14, pending city council approval of the runoff ordinance.

“I’m super excited with the way things turned out,” Levine said. “It’s exceptionally difficult to run a race in an off-year. I’m ecstatic this is the last off-year race College Station is going to have to put up with. The passing of Prop C by such a margin was awesome. To have at or near 6,000 voters turn out is just more than I could’ve ever hoped for.”

Levine says he thinks his chances to win are great.

“To be within around 400 votes in a 6,000 person race is big, especially in going up against an incumbent that has years on the council,” Levine said. “We’re comfortable with our messaging. It’s what people are expecting from me, and it’s the way that I really feel, and I think that’s what’s helped so much. The ability to really convey what I truly feel and what I think is best for the city moving forward, it’s been consistent and I want it to stay that way.”

We reached out to Maloney for comment but his family said he was unavailable.

Mousseau-Holland says she’s happy with the results and the race that she ran.

“I’m very happy with the turnout, and I think we achieved a lot,” Mousseau-Holland said. “It was a very exciting journey, and I plan on doing it again. This will not be the last that you hear from me. I could’ve done a lot of things better and implemented a lot of ideas that I had, but now that I know a lot more and know how things work, I’m ready to really take it on next year potentially for whatever position comes up then.”

Mousseau-Holland says she’s planning an extension for her daycare center. She’s also looking into starting a new project that’s focused on tiny living for new moms.

“I’m looking into new areas where I can help the people that need it most, and for me, that’s going to be young families and women that have fallen into abuse,” Mousseau-Holland said. “That’s where I’m going to be spending my time.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.