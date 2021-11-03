Elizabeth Cunha wins re-election to College Station City Council Place 4

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Elizabeth Cunha won re-election to College Station City Council Place 4 Tuesday night after defeating challenger William Wright.

Cunha received 3,271 votes, which is over 56% of the tally in an election where over 6,000 College Station residents cast a ballot.

“Tonight, I felt the community support, and the community coming out and saying we’re behind you,” Cunha said. “That’s been very gratifying.”

Cunha was first elected to the College Station City Council last year in a special election. She says tonight’s victory feels different.

“It feels like I can put my signs in the attic,” Cunha said. “I feel like I can really settle down and really put some deeper roots in because I know I’ll be here for the next three years.”

Cunha says she’s excited to continue being a part of the magic that makes College Station what it is.

“I just want to keep College Station moving forward on its mobility options,” Cunha said. “My biggest goals are to bring our community together. I think COVID has really fractured that. I’m really looking forward to having a 4th of July party with everyone there, and just having some time where we can come together as a community and build bridges and reconnect in ways we were great at before COVID. Just getting our post-COVID mojo back in gear is what I’m really looking forward to the most.”

Wright has served on the city’s planning and zoning commission since last year and the Historic Preservation Committee since 2018. He says while he’s disappointed by the results, he’s proud of the race that he ran.

“I ran a race that was very true to myself. I tried to make it about the City of College Station,” Wright said. “I sit here and really have no regrets. I feel like I gave it my all. For running against an incumbent, and being really mostly unknown, I think I did a heck of a job.”

Wright says he thinks this race was a great way to put himself on display to be more involved in city politics moving forward. He says he’s not ruling out running for city council again in the future.

“I think that’s the building block. It’s having that name and face recognition, and people knowing who I am. I think that’s the biggest takeaway that’ll help me,” Wright said. “Otherwise, I think I ran the campaign really almost exactly as I envisioned.”

