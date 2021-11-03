Advertisement

Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi

By Patrice Clark and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A father in Mississippi is grieving the loss of his wife and 6-month-old son while praying his two daughters survive after a car crash.

According to WLBT, Allison Conaway, 39, was driving her three children when another driver crashed into them on the highway.

Conaway and 6-month-old Alex Conaway were pronounced dead at the scene by the Hinds County coroner.

“She was a great mother, a great mother. I don’t have to tell you. It’s all over Facebook,” her husband Charles Conaway said through tears. “She, even during the pandemic, she taught the girls. How much I love my son- I can’t even describe it. I loved both of them.”

His two youngest girls were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“Chloe has a broken leg. The muscle back here is completed severed,” Charles Conaway said. “Chelsey has a broken neck and she also had blood clotting on her brain. They had to put on the rod in her leg.”

Charles Conaway said his life will never be the same after such a big loss as he sat sobbing in the hospital, praying for his daughters to make a full recovery.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the other driver, 51-year-old Beth Ann White, appeared intoxicated and was taken into custody.

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.(Charles Conaway)

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
Bryan pair arrested on drug dealing charges, accused of bringing meth into Brazos County jail
Navasota police are investigating after a pair of armed suspects robbed a bank
Suspects on the run after Navasota bank robbery
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
TEA receives two complaints against Caldwell ISD, Milam County still investigating attack on Caldwell school bus
Zachary Pfluger, 27
College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests
Surveillance video at WJHG captured video of a man vandalizing station equipment.
Man caught on camera cutting satellite cables, taking TV stations off air in Florida
Kareem Omar was among the children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Hartford, Conn., on Tuesday.
Children who received COVID-19 vaccine describe feelings
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard