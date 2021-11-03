Advertisement

Madison County votes against $33 million hospital bond

St. Joseph Health Madisonville
St. Joseph Health Madisonville(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County voters made their way to the polls to decide on the contentious hospital bond. Winning 86 percent of the vote, voters denied a property tax increase to fund a new hospital district.

Many in the county agree that a new facility is needed, but voters are hesitant about the $33 million price tag.

Those against the tax increase say not every option was explored for how to pay for the hospital district. The measure joins two similar provisions that have failed.

