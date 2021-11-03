No. 3 Goldsmith & Makarova set for ITA National Fall Championships

SAN DIEGO, California -- The No. 3-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis doubles tandem of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova return to action this weekend, as the Aggie duo gets set for the ITA National Fall Championships from the Barnes Tennis Center beginning Thursday.

Live coverage throughout the 2021 championships will be provided by Cracked Racquets on the platform’s YouTube channel. Multiple matches will be spotlighted from the Barnes Tennis Center, with additional coverage provided in the form of player and coach interviews during the event. The streaming link is available by clicking here.

“We are excited to be competing here with the elite of the elite in college tennis,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “Every team and every player here is extremely good, so regardless of who we are playing, we will need to come out playing at a high level from start to finish. This is one of the most exciting tournaments on the fall calendar, and it’s a great opportunity for our players to get some added experience before the start of the dual match season this spring.”

In their most recent outing, Goldsmith and Makarova teamed up at the ITA Texas Regional Championships and advanced to the doubles championship match. The Aggie pairing finished as the regional runner-up for the second time in their collegiate careers, advancing to the championship final in the 2019-20 season at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

After garnering the No. 3 ranking in the preseason edition of the ITA Doubles Poll, Goldsmith and Makarova cemented themselves as the highest-ranked doubles team in Texas A&M program history. The duo compiled a 20-11 overall record in the 2020-21 season headlined by an NCAA Doubles Quarterfinals appearance. Goldsmith and Makarova became the second ITA All-American doubles team in school history, following in the footsteps of Rutuja Bhosale and Rachel Pierson who accomplished that feat in the 2016-17 season.

