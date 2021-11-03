Pediatricians weigh in on COVID-19 vaccines for children 5-11 years old
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 is administered in two-doses, three weeks apart.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Millions of children are now eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Friday, the FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5-11 years old.
The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for younger children is administered in two doses that are three weeks apart. These doses are lower than those used for individuals 12 years of age and older.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children made up nearly 17% of total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. That percentage increased slightly over the last week. For the week ending Oct. 28, a little of 24% of reported COVID-19 cases were children under the age of 18.
According to the CDC, as of Oct. 17, approximately 8,300 COVID-19 cases in children 5-11 resulted in hospitalization. During that period, 146 children between the age of 5-11 died.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 Dashboard, 73.94% of eligible Texans 12 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov 3. A number that’s slightly higher than data reported on Sept 18. While DSHS does not break down the vaccination rate for children, the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Tracker estimates nearly 60% of children between the ages of 12-17 have received at least one dose of the vaccine nationwide.
