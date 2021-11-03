Rain exits, a fall chill lingers

Chilly with anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall piling up in Brazos Valley rain gauges Wednesday. Soggy, wet, drippy weather will slowly become more scattered before ending between 8pm and 10pm. Evening plans will feature slick streets and the occasional need for windshield wipers while driving around. A few showers to patchy areas of drizzle may linger through sunrise, or a few hours after, Thursday morning. Now that we are behind the cold front, fall air is settling in for a few days...

Overcast skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s are waiting for you as we start the day Thursday. A few passing patches of blue sky are expected to break out by the afternoon hours helping afternoon highs “warm” to either side of 60° by late afternoon. If you have been looking for true, fall feels -- this is the day for you! Morning low/mid-40s and mild afternoons stay in place even as sunshine takes over the sky Friday (mid-60s) and Saturday (low 70s). A south wind takes control Saturday, starting a modest warming trend into next week. Eventually, mornings are back in the 50s and 60s with highs closer or right at 80° Monday through Thursday. Another cold front is expected to roll ahead of next weekend to bring back more seasonable weather.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain before 10pm. Low: 49. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance for light rain / drizzle before 10am. Some afternoon sun. High: 60. Wind: N 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 45. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny. High: 66. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

