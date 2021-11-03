Advertisement

Rainfall Update: Wednesday totals across the Brazos Valley

Rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley.
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cold and soggy conditions have been in place Wednesday as a cold front moved through and brought widespread rain and non-severe storm activity to the Brazos Valley. So far, the better part of the Brazos Valley has picked up on a decent helping of rain, with 1.59″ officially recorded over at Easterwood Airport.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley as of early evening Wednesday:

  • Easterwood Airport: 1.59″
  • Coulter Field: 1.29″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.81″
  • Brenham Municipal Airport: 1.33″
  • Hearne Municipal Airport: 1.76″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.79″
  • Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.51″
  • Cameron Municipal Airpark: 1.47″
  • Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.94″
  • Pebble Creek (College Station, as of 2:30 pm Wednesday): 2.30″
  • Edelweiss Estates (College Station, as of 4 pm Wednesday): 1.70″
  • Forest Lakes (As of 2:30 pm Wednesday): 0.88″
  • South College Station (As of 4:45 pm Wednesday): 1.54″
  • Peach Crossing (College Station, as of 4:30pm Wednesday): 1.10″
  • Kurten: 1.10″
  • South Bryan (As of 4 pm Wednesday): 1.50″
  • Carlos: 1.30″
  • Carter’s Crossing (College Station): 1.60″
  • Frenstat: 2.14″

Best to take the rain gear out to any Wednesday evening plans before the radar quiets down by 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. Wednesday night. An isolated (~20%) chance for rain is in the works first thing Thursday ahead of drier conditions through the remainder of the week.

