Rainfall Update: Wednesday totals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cold and soggy conditions have been in place Wednesday as a cold front moved through and brought widespread rain and non-severe storm activity to the Brazos Valley. So far, the better part of the Brazos Valley has picked up on a decent helping of rain, with 1.59″ officially recorded over at Easterwood Airport.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley as of early evening Wednesday :

Easterwood Airport: 1.59″

Coulter Field: 1.29″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.81″

Brenham Municipal Airport: 1.33″

Hearne Municipal Airport: 1.76″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.79″

Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.51″

Cameron Municipal Airpark: 1.47″

Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.94″

Pebble Creek (College Station, as of 2:30 pm Wednesday ): 2.30″

Edelweiss Estates (College Station, as of 4 pm Wednesday ): 1.70″

Forest Lakes ( As of 2:30 pm Wednesday ): 0.88″

South College Station ( As of 4:45 pm Wednesday ): 1.54″

Peach Crossing (College Station, a s of 4:30pm Wednesday ): 1.10″

Kurten: 1.10″

South Bryan ( As of 4 pm Wednesday) : 1.50″

Carlos: 1.30″

Carter’s Crossing (College Station): 1.60″

Frenstat: 2.14″

Best to take the rain gear out to any Wednesday evening plans before the radar quiets down by 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. Wednesday night. An isolated (~20%) chance for rain is in the works first thing Thursday ahead of drier conditions through the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.