Rainfall Update: Wednesday totals across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cold and soggy conditions have been in place Wednesday as a cold front moved through and brought widespread rain and non-severe storm activity to the Brazos Valley. So far, the better part of the Brazos Valley has picked up on a decent helping of rain, with 1.59″ officially recorded over at Easterwood Airport.
Below is a list of rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley as of early evening Wednesday:
- Easterwood Airport: 1.59″
- Coulter Field: 1.29″
- Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.81″
- Brenham Municipal Airport: 1.33″
- Hearne Municipal Airport: 1.76″
- Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.79″
- Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.51″
- Cameron Municipal Airpark: 1.47″
- Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.94″
- Pebble Creek (College Station, as of 2:30 pm Wednesday): 2.30″
- Edelweiss Estates (College Station, as of 4 pm Wednesday): 1.70″
- Forest Lakes (As of 2:30 pm Wednesday): 0.88″
- South College Station (As of 4:45 pm Wednesday): 1.54″
- Peach Crossing (College Station, as of 4:30pm Wednesday): 1.10″
- Kurten: 1.10″
- South Bryan (As of 4 pm Wednesday): 1.50″
- Carlos: 1.30″
- Carter’s Crossing (College Station): 1.60″
- Frenstat: 2.14″
Best to take the rain gear out to any Wednesday evening plans before the radar quiets down by 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. Wednesday night. An isolated (~20%) chance for rain is in the works first thing Thursday ahead of drier conditions through the remainder of the week.
