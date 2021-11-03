“Surviving the Storm”: BV Coalition on Suicide Prevention to host annual conference

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is hosting their Fourth Annual Conference on Suicide Prevention and Awareness. “Surviving The Storm: Navigating A New World” is being held virtually from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

BVCOSP President Douglas Vance said they have a great lineup of speakers to talk about suicide prevention.

Participants will have the opportunity to choose which “track” they want to be involved in.

“We have a faith-based track for people who want to learn about the importance of faith in their recovery. We have a track for young adults and students,” said Vance. “We have one for elite athletes. We have an incredible presentation about the pressure on young student-athletes and the mental health issues that pressure can bring on. We have a track for first responders. There’s a track for veterans. We’ll also have an incredibly powerful family impact panel, where we’ll have members of this community share personal stories of losing a loved one to suicide, or struggling with thoughts of suicide themselves.”

You can check out several of these speakers on BVCOSP’s social media pages.

Throughout the conference, participants will engage in workshops and discussions about ending the stigma of mental health and suicide across the Brazos Valley, state of Texas and the world. Audience members will gain insight into prevention strategies, education and outreach opportunities, support services, and helpful resources available throughout the state and nationwide.

This event is free, however, if you are interested in continuing your education or you are seeking further counseling, CEU’s are being offered through Symetria Recovery for LPC’s, LCDC’s, and Social Workers. The fee is $30. Additionally, Texas Juvenile Justice Department training hours will be offered for the same registration fee of $30.

“We want to end suicide in the Brazos Valley. We want to help people who are struggling. We want to help anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide or who themselves are struggling with depression, anxiety, PTSD. That’s our mission,” Vance said.

You can sign up for the event here. General admission for the event is completely free. You can register until 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 4. If you register for the event, but you aren’t able to attend live because of the timing, a recording of the entire conference will be sent to the email you used to register with.

If you have questions about the event, or you want more information on BVCOSP, you can email bvcosp@gmail.com or call 979-450-1752.

For the full conversation with BVCOSP President Doug Vance, watch below:

