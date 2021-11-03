Texas A&M Foundation partners with Kendra Scott to raise scholarship funds

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station community is invited to the Kendra Scott store at Century Square on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to shop, have food and drinks, and help raise funds for scholarships.

The Texas A&M University Health Science Center will receive scholarship funds from this partnership with Kendra Scott. Twenty percent of every purchase that evening will go to the scholarship fund managed by the Texas A&M Foundation for health science students.

“Philanthropy is one of the core pillars of our company. We were welcomed into this community with open arms and we want to give that back. How can we help you? The most important thing we can do is help people,” said Kendra Scott Manager Stephanie Karl and Events Assistant Manager Xochitl Ramirez.

Those unable to attend the event can still participate online Nov. 3 and 4 by using the promotional code GIVEBACK-ASOBP.

Those unable to attend the event in person can participate online by entering this code during checkout. (Texas A&M Health, Kendra Scott)

