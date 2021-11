HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Our friends at the Huntsville Police Department are welcoming a new officer to their ranks.

HPD swore in Sean Brinson on Monday. He comes to Huntsville from Dumas, Texas. According to HPD, Brinson was a police officer in that community for several years.

