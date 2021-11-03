Vikings take on Harker Heights in regular season finale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will play their final game of the regular season Thursday night against Harker Heights. The Vikings have already clinched a playoff spot but they still have a lot to play for against the Knights as the final district standings take shape. “We might have a chance to be at home if we won by enough. If we just win we might have to flip for a venue and if we lose we would be fourth and have to go back to Cedar Hill to play,” said Bryan head coach Ross Rogers.

Bryan enters the game 4-2 in district 12-6A play. That is good for a third place tie with Belton in the district standings. Harker Heights in alone in second place behind district leader Temple.

The Vikings enter the match-up with Harker Heights riding a four game winning streak. The team has come a long ways after starting the season 0-5. “It’s exciting because we had high expectations back in August. First five weeks didn’t turn out our way and then slowly this team has kept fighting, kept clawing and yeah I think we’re a pretty confident team right now,” said Rogers.

Bryan and Harker Heights will kick-off at 7:00 Friday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.

