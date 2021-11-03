Voters approve 3 of 4 College Station ISD bond propositions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Residents in College Station voted on four bond propositions in Tuesday’s elections. The four propositions make up an $83.1 million bond proposal.

This one does not include a new school campus like previous bonds in the past. This set of bonds focus on remodeling and renovating older campuses in the district.

At approximately $70 million, Proposition A is the district’s most extensive and focuses primarily on renovations to older facilities. Proposition A passed with 65.44 percent of the vote.

Proposition B, at about $4.5 million, buys technology. Proposition B passed with 61.85 percent of the vote.

Proposition C renovates the district’s natatorium, which hasn’t been worked on since 1989. Proposition C passed with 57.14 pecent of the vote.

Proposition D is for renovations and upgrades to the field house, press box, and stadiums at A&M Consolidated and College Station High School. Proposition D failed with only 47.19 percent of voters approving and 52.81 percent rejecting.

