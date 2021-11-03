Voters elect Paine and Decker for CSISD Board Place 1 & 2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The election for College Station ISD Board Place 1 & 2 has been decided.

Darin Paine is projected to win the seat currently held by board president Mike Nugent.

Paine says his goals are to strengthen teacher retention as well as college, career, and military readiness for students in the district. He received 62.72 percent of the votes with Amy Alge receiving 37.28 percent.

Blaine Decker is projected to win the Place 2 race. Decker, who has a background in the military, is focused on both teacher retention and providing students with skill-based training.

Decker received 42.24 percent of the vote, with Kim Ege receiving 35.67 percent and Mengmeng Gu receiving 22.09 percent.

