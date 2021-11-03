Advertisement

Voters elect Paine and Decker for CSISD Board Place 1 & 2

College Station ISD Administrative Offices
College Station ISD Administrative Offices(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The election for College Station ISD Board Place 1 & 2 has been decided.

Darin Paine is projected to win the seat currently held by board president Mike Nugent.

Paine says his goals are to strengthen teacher retention as well as college, career, and military readiness for students in the district. He received 62.72 percent of the votes with Amy Alge receiving 37.28 percent.

Blaine Decker is projected to win the Place 2 race. Decker, who has a background in the military, is focused on both teacher retention and providing students with skill-based training.

Decker received 42.24 percent of the vote, with Kim Ege receiving 35.67 percent and Mengmeng Gu receiving 22.09 percent.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pfluger, 27
College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff
The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow...
DPS identifies victim of deadly weekend crash on Brazos County roadway
Police say a man called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and said he was shot inside one of the apartments...
Standoff ends at College Station apartment complex following shooting
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
TEA receives two complaints against Caldwell ISD, Milam County still investigating attack on Caldwell school bus
Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
Bryan pair arrested on drug dealing charges, accused of bringing meth into Brazos County jail

Latest News

What voters can expect from the 2021 CSISD Bond Proposal in the upcoming November 2nd election.
Voters approve 3 of 4 College Station ISD bond propositions
College Station voters largely agree on council ethics, election year referendums
St. Joseph Health Madisonville
Madison County votes against $33 million hospital bond
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 11/2
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 11/2